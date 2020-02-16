Quick links

SkySports pundit says winger needs to contribute more to Leeds United

Striker Clinton Morrison of Exeter City poses during the Exeter City FA Cup Media Day at the Cliff Hill training ground on January 6, 2016 in Exeter, England.
Helder Costa joined Leeds United on loan in the summer of 2019.

Leeds United's Helder Costa in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in Brentford, England.

Clinton Morrison said on Sky Sports Football (5:17pm, February 15, 2020) that Leeds United winger Helder Costa needs to do more for the team.

The former Crystal Palace forward made the comments following Costa’s performance for Leeds in their 1-0 win against Bristol City at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Morrison said on Sky Sports Football (5:17pm, February 15, 2020): “Costa had two great chances today. He had a few chances in the week. He needs to start contributing to this team.”

 

Stats

Costa, signed on loan from Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2019, should have done better with his finishing against City, but he did try hard and looked creative.

According to WhoScored, the 26-year-old winger took four shots of which three were on target, had a pass accuracy of 67.4%, took 73 touches, attempted five dibbles, made three tackles and one clearance, and put in three crosses.

Helder Costa (17) of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 8th February 2020.

Against Brentford on Tuesday evening, Costa took two shots of which one was on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 68.6%, took 61 touches, attempted two dribbles, made two tackles and one clearance, and put in three crosses, according to WhoScored.

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 59 points from 33 matches, four points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds United's Luke Ayling celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15, 2020 in Leeds,...

