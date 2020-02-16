Quick links

Aston Villa

'Sign him permanently': Some fans rave about 'football genius' Aston Villa loanee & his display

Amir Mir
Callum O'Hare of Aston Villa during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Shrewsbury Town and Aston Villa at Montgomery Waters Meadow on July 21, 2019 in Shrewsbury, England.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa playmaker Callum O'Hare is enjoying a successful loan spell at Coventry City.

Callum O'Hare of Coventry City during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Coventry City and Birmingham City at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Birmingham,...

Coventry City fans on Twitter raved about Aston Villa loanee Callum O'Hare after he came off the bench to help his side beat Southend 2-0 on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Villa man netted a brilliant solo goal for promotion-chasers Coventry five minutes after being introduced into the game, as Maxime Biamou then went onto making sure of the points 11 minutes from time.

 

It's fair to say that that Cov fans are seriously impressed with what they have been seeing from O'Hare this season and they wouldn't mind him putting pen-to-paper on a permanent contract.

O'Hare's current deal at Villa Park is due to expire at the end of the season, but given how the stylistic two-footed playmaker is performing out on-loan, it would be a surprise if he doesn't extend his stay in B6.

Over the course of the season, the Villa academy product has played 25 League One matches, scoring three goals and supplying four assists for his teammates [transfermarkt].

Callum O'Hare of Coventry City applauds fans after the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Watford and Coventry City at Vicarage Road on August 27, 2019 in Watford, England.

Given O'Hare's swashbuckling style, easy on the eye style, it's easy to compare him to Jack Grealish given the path he has gone down during these past few years.

But given Villa's current position in the Premier League, O'Hare might find himself filling Grealish's shoes pretty soon, especially if Dean Smith's side drop down a division.

Or the dream scenario from the Villa supporters perspective is O'Hare working under Grealish's wing at Villa Park next season.

Here is a selection of Coventry fans on Twitter reacting to O'Hare's performance from yesterday:

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch