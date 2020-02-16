'Sign him permanently': Some fans rave about 'football genius' Aston Villa loanee & his display

Aston Villa playmaker Callum O'Hare is enjoying a successful loan spell at Coventry City.

Coventry City fans on Twitter raved about Aston Villa loanee Callum O'Hare after he came off the bench to help his side beat Southend 2-0 on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Villa man netted a brilliant solo goal for promotion-chasers Coventry five minutes after being introduced into the game, as Maxime Biamou then went onto making sure of the points 11 minutes from time.

It's fair to say that that Cov fans are seriously impressed with what they have been seeing from O'Hare this season and they wouldn't mind him putting pen-to-paper on a permanent contract.

O'Hare's current deal at Villa Park is due to expire at the end of the season, but given how the stylistic two-footed playmaker is performing out on-loan, it would be a surprise if he doesn't extend his stay in B6.

Over the course of the season, the Villa academy product has played 25 League One matches, scoring three goals and supplying four assists for his teammates [transfermarkt].

Given O'Hare's swashbuckling style, easy on the eye style, it's easy to compare him to Jack Grealish given the path he has gone down during these past few years.

But given Villa's current position in the Premier League, O'Hare might find himself filling Grealish's shoes pretty soon, especially if Dean Smith's side drop down a division.

Or the dream scenario from the Villa supporters perspective is O'Hare working under Grealish's wing at Villa Park next season.

Here is a selection of Coventry fans on Twitter reacting to O'Hare's performance from yesterday:

He's got a Sky Blue heart?￰ﾟﾒﾙ? — Coventry City Scandinavian Supporters Club (@CoventryCitySc1) February 15, 2020

CALLUM O'MESSI — Coventry City ?￰ﾟﾇﾷ (@SkyBluesBR) February 15, 2020

Sign him permanently asap! Contract runs out at Villa in the summer — Callum (@calsanderson17) February 15, 2020

By far city’s best player? — Harrison Winter (@harrisonblues1) February 15, 2020

Beautiful ❤️ — Matt Garaghty (@Garaghty) February 15, 2020

Not quite the case, but great goal. Gives his all for us, week in week out — Graham Shiels (@Barredspiral) February 15, 2020