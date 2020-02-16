'Roy said that?' Manager surprised by Keane's criticism about Spurs man

Newcastle United's Steve Bruce is adamant that signing Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose is a coup.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has claimed that he has the best English left-back in the form of Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose at his disposal, despite Roy Keane's scathing assessment last year.

The 29-year-old is defender is set to make his full debut for the Magpies following a half-season loan move from Spurs in January.

Rose had an alleged bust-up with Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho after slipping behind 20-year-old academy rookie Japhet Tanganga in the pecking order in North London.

Back in October, Manchester United legend Keane slaughtered Rose for an appearance on international duty, claiming it was an 'abysmal' performance [The Daily Mail] against Czech Republic.

Bruce told The Mirror: "I don’t have to explain what Danny Rose is. He’s England's left-back in many people’s eyes. He’s desperate to go to the championships so hopefully we’ll see the best of him.

“Roy said that about him? Did he, really? Look Roy is entitled to his opinion, like we all are, but I think we’ve got a really, really talented left back - left wing back, whatever you want to call it – through the door."

In terms of ability, Rose is definitely much better than Keane made out.

This is a player with nine goals, 17 assists and 38 clean sheets from 184 Premier League appearances.

He's no spring chicken but, by the same token, he hasn't even hit 30 yet. He has a lot left in the tank and with Rose vying to make England's Euro 2020 squad, he should, in theory, hit the ground running in the North-East.