Reported Aston Villa and Newcastle United target Marcus Tavernier claims he considered Rangers move

Reported Aston Villa and Newcastle United target Marcus Tavernier could have joined Rangers.

Reported Aston Villa and Newcastle United target Marcus Tavernier says he had the chance to join Rangers prior to signing with Middlesbrough, the Daily Record report.

Tavernier joined the Boro academy in 2013 having previously been on the books at Newcastle.

Subscribe

The talented winger has become one of the standout players in the Championship, attracting the attentions of his former club Newcastle plus Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

The Daily Mail claim both Villa and the Magpies eyed a move for him in January.

But Tavernier admits he previously had the chance to join Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

“Funnily enough, when I was on that six-week trial at Boro, Rangers actually called me up and they wanted me to go there. So I could have been there before James [Tavernier]!” the Boro man explained.

“I planned to go up to Glasgow but Middlesbrough was so close to home and I liked everything about the club. Back then, I had no idea how big Rangers are. I didn’t really know anything about them before my brother went there.”

Marcus Tavernier’s brother James is currently at Rangers having signed for the Gers from Wigan Athletic back in 2015.

Tavernier, 28, has become one of Rangers’ better players in recent seasons and since the start of the 2018-19 campaign was named club captain.

His brother, Marcus, is eight years younger and is showing real promise at Boro.

In 21 Championship starts, Tavernier has posted two goals and four assists.

Newcastle may now be regretting letting him go as a young teenager. Villa, meanwhile, may see him as an ideal player to bolster their attack this coming summer.