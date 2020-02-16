Quick links

Reported £80m Liverpool target Kai Havertz joins Bundesliga record

Kai Havertz of Germany looks on during the Training Session And Press Conference on October 11, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. Germany will play against Estonia in a during the UEFA Euro 2020...
Liverpool have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz.

Nascimento Borges Wendell of Leverkusen celebrates with teammates Julian Brandt, Kai Havertz and Leon Bailey after scoring the opening goal lead during the Bundesliga match between 1. FSV...

Reported Liverpool target Kai Havertz has become the third youngest player to record 50 Bundesliga wins following Bayer Leverkusen’s latest triumph.

The Reds have been heavily linked with the attacking player starring In Germany.

The Express claim Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is desperate to sign him as he looks to bolster the club’s midfield options this summer.

Havertz has been in superb form this season, posting five goals and two assists in 19 Bundesliga starts.

The 20-year-old’s latest strike in the 3-2 win at Union Berlin put his name in the record books. Bundesliga.com explain how only Christian Pulisic and Julian Draxler reached 50 top-flight wins at a younger age.

 

The Germany international has a big future in the game and his performance for Leverkusen will surely prompt a big-money move elsewhere this summer.

The Independent claim Leverkusen want £80 million for him.

Liverpool surely won’t be deterred by his price-tag as the Reds tend to spend big when they identify a player who can make a big impact at Anfield.

Should Havertz arrive at Liverpool, he could provide healthy competition to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita in the short-term.

Aside from his goals, the youngster is well-rounded and averages 2.3 key passes and 2.4 successful take-ons per Bundesliga appearance (Whoscored).

Kai Havertz of Leverkusen controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moskva at BayArena on September 18, 2019 in Leverkusen,...

