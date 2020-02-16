Report: What a Premier League club’s scouts have made of Celtic 22-year-old

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Odsonne Edouard of Celtic.

Chelsea are interested in signing Odsonne Edouard from Celtic in the summer transfer window, according to 90min.com.

It has been reported that Chelsea scouts have issued “glowing reports” on the striker, and the the Blues have identified the Frenchman as a player who can compete with Tammy Abraham.

Abraham is the first-choice striker at Chelsea at the moment, and the England international is not really pushed hard by Michy Batshuayi or Olivier Giroud, who is out of contract at the London club at the end of the season.

As stated on Celtic’s official website, Edouard has scored 58 goals in 119 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops so far in his career.

So far this season, the 22-year-old striker has made 22 starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for the Bhoys, scoring 20 goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Chelsea?

Edouard is a very good striker whose all-round game is brilliant, and he would be a smart signing for Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old would not only push Abraham, but the French could also replace the Englishman in manager Frank Lampard’s starting lineup.