Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Report: What a Premier League club’s scouts have made of Celtic 22-year-old

Subhankar Mondal
Odsonne Edouard of Celtic scores his sides third goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Chelsea are reportedly interested in Odsonne Edouard of Celtic.

Glen Kamara of Rangers and Odsonne Edouard of Celtic battle for possession during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Chelsea are interested in signing Odsonne Edouard from Celtic in the summer transfer window, according to 90min.com.

It has been reported that Chelsea scouts have issued “glowing reports” on the striker, and the the Blues have identified the Frenchman as a player who can compete with Tammy Abraham.

Abraham is the first-choice striker at Chelsea at the moment, and the England international is not really pushed hard by Michy Batshuayi or Olivier Giroud, who is out of contract at the London club at the end of the season.

 

Stats

As stated on Celtic’s official website, Edouard has scored 58 goals in 119 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops so far in his career.

So far this season, the 22-year-old striker has made 22 starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for the Bhoys, scoring 20 goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic

Good signing for Chelsea?

Edouard is a very good striker whose all-round game is brilliant, and he would be a smart signing for Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old would not only push Abraham, but the French could also replace the Englishman in manager Frank Lampard’s starting lineup.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

