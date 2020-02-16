Quick links

Report: Club have made contact with £13.5m Everton player

Oumar Niasse (R) of Everton in action during the Leasing Trophy Second Round match between Everton U21 and Fleetwood Town at Goodison Park on November 26, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Oumar Niasse is out of contract at Everton at the end of the season.

Oumar Niasse of Cardiff City during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Cardiff City at Craven Cottage on April 27, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

According to Fotospor, Trabzonspor are interested in signing Everton striker Oumar Niasse in the summer transfer window.

Niasse is out of contract at Everton at the end of the season and will be available as a free agent in the summer of 2020 .

Trabzonspor have made contact with the 29-year-old striker, according to the report.

 

Stats

Niasse has been on the books of Everton since February 1, 2016 when he joined from Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £13.5 million.

The Senegal international striker has struggled to make a huge impact at the Toffees, and had loan spells at Hull City and Cardiff City in recent years.

So far this season, the 29-year-old has played just 19 minutes in the Premier League for the Toffees, according to WhoScored.

Oumar Niasse of Cardiff City shoots under pressure from Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Cardiff City and Liverpool FC at Cardiff City Stadium on April...

Leaving Everton

It is hard to see Everton hand Niasse a new contract, and it is very likely that the striker will leave the Merseyside outfit for good at the end of the season.

For the Toffees, given his lack of impact at Goodison Park, Niasse’s exit will not be a big loss for them.

Our Niasse of Everton competes with Angelo Ogbonna of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton FC at London Stadium on January 18, 2020 in London,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

