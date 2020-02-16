Report: Club have made contact with £13.5m Everton player

Oumar Niasse is out of contract at Everton at the end of the season.

According to Fotospor, Trabzonspor are interested in signing Everton striker Oumar Niasse in the summer transfer window.

Niasse is out of contract at Everton at the end of the season and will be available as a free agent in the summer of 2020 .

Trabzonspor have made contact with the 29-year-old striker, according to the report.

Stats

Niasse has been on the books of Everton since February 1, 2016 when he joined from Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £13.5 million.

The Senegal international striker has struggled to make a huge impact at the Toffees, and had loan spells at Hull City and Cardiff City in recent years.

So far this season, the 29-year-old has played just 19 minutes in the Premier League for the Toffees, according to WhoScored.

Leaving Everton

It is hard to see Everton hand Niasse a new contract, and it is very likely that the striker will leave the Merseyside outfit for good at the end of the season.

For the Toffees, given his lack of impact at Goodison Park, Niasse’s exit will not be a big loss for them.