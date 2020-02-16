Quick links

Report: Chelsea want Everton player, £36m+ needed

Bernard of Everton (2R) celebrates with Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton (L), Lucas Digne of Everton (2L), Richarlison of Everton
Everton star Lucas Digne is reportedly on Chelsea and Manchester City’s radar.

Jordan Pickford of Everton saves a shot from Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 08, 2020 in...

According to 90min.com, Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in signing Lucas Digne from Everton in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that both Chelsea and City have been checking on the 26-year-old former Barcelona left-back.

The report has claimed that the Toffees will want more than £36 million for the France international they paid £18 million for to Barcelona in the summer of 2018.

 

Stats

Digne has made 25 appearances in the Premier League for Everton so far this season, providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the left-back made 33 starts and two substitute appearances in the league for the Toffees, scoring four goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Lucas Digne of Everton takes a shot during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on January 21, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Leaving Everton

With Chelsea aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, a move to the Blues in the summer transfer window could be tempting for Digne, especially if Everton are unable to finish in the Europa League places.

Lucas Digne of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 8, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

