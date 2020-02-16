Report: Chelsea want Everton player, £36m+ needed

Everton star Lucas Digne is reportedly on Chelsea and Manchester City’s radar.

According to 90min.com, Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in signing Lucas Digne from Everton in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that both Chelsea and City have been checking on the 26-year-old former Barcelona left-back.

The report has claimed that the Toffees will want more than £36 million for the France international they paid £18 million for to Barcelona in the summer of 2018.

Stats

Digne has made 25 appearances in the Premier League for Everton so far this season, providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the left-back made 33 starts and two substitute appearances in the league for the Toffees, scoring four goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Leaving Everton

With Chelsea aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, a move to the Blues in the summer transfer window could be tempting for Digne, especially if Everton are unable to finish in the Europa League places.