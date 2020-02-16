Report: 24-year-old was gutted when Levy tactics scuppered Tottenham move

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish faces Tottenham Hotspur today.

Tottenham Hotspur travel to take on Aston Villa in the Premier League today, meaning they will face one of their former transfer targets.

Jack Grealish will be the go-to man for Villa, as he has been throughout the season having finally really proven himself as a top Premier League player.

The 24-year-old has racked up seven goals and five assists this season, serving not only as Villa's captain but also their most creative and dangerous force.

Grealish today goes up against Tottenham, the team who tried to sign him in 2018 – and of course, that story is again being told before today's game.

The Sun claim that Spurs could have signed Grealish for £6million in 2018, with Villa strapped for cash at the time – but that's when Daniel Levy decided to try some brinkmanship.

He thought he could drive Villa down to £4million as they sweated over their finances, but by the time he landed in Los Angeles, Villa had been purchased by Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris, so were no longer against the wall financially.

The price tag shot up to £40million, Spurs pulled out, Grealish was allegedly 'gutted' because he had his heart set on a move to Tottenham, and the rest is history.

Grealish would now probably cost around £80million or even more, and whilst a move to Spurs – playing Champions League football in the capital – may have been appealing, Grealish's path has been a great one.

He has guided his boyhood club to promotion, captained the team in the Premier League and served as a key player for Villa throughout, rather than having to worry about losing his place – and he now has a chance to show Spurs exactly what they're missing today.