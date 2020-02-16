Quick links

Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI today: ‘Awesome’ player dropped, 22-year-old returns

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates and Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between...
Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur will take on Aston Villa on Sunday.

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to maintain their good run of form on Sunday when they take on Aston Villa away from home at Villa Park in the Premier League.

Spurs are very much in the running for a place in the top four this season, and head coach Jose Mourinho will want to make sure that his players win against relegation-threatened Villa.

With the North London outfit in Champions League action next week, Mourinho could be forced into making a few changes that he otherwise would not have made.

 

One player who could be dropped from the starting lineup is 23-year-old midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

The France international did not have a great game against Southampton, and the 23-year-old - described by Danny Rose, on loan at Newcastle United from Spurs at the moment, as “awesome”, as quoted on BBC Sport - and he could be left on the substitutes’ bench against Villa.

Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur and Nicolás Otamendi of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

Ben Davies is also likely to take his place at left-back having recovered from injury, meaning that Japhet Tanganga will drop to the bench.

Steven Bergwijn did not play against Southampton, but the 22-year-old winger is set to start in a front-three against Villa.

This is how Tottenham are likely to line up on Sunday:

Tottenham Hotspur XI

