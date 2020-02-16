Quick links

Predicted Arsenal XI today: Duo dropped, Arteta makes decision on out-of-form expensive player

Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta looks on a (2ndL) Matteo Guendouzi is challenged by (R) Granit Xhaka during a training session at London Colney on February 15, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal will face Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Alex Lacazette of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on February 15, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal will be looking to return to winning ways on Sunday when they take on Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in North London in the Premier League.

The Gunners will head into the match against Newcastle on the back of a goalless draw with Burnley away from home at Turf Moor in the league.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta could make a few changes to his team, but he is likely to retain faith in Alexandre Lacazette.

 

The France international forward - who joined the Gunners from Lyon in the summer of 2017 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £46.5 million, has not scored since December 12 and is out of form.

However, there is no doubt regarding the quality of the 28-year-old, and Arteta is likely to give him another chance to get back to scoring ways.

Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session on February 10, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Gabriel Martinelli did not make a massive impact at Burnley when deployed out wide, and Nicolas Pepe could be drafted back into the starting lineup in his place.

Matteo Guendouzi could also be left on the substitutes’ bench, with Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira playing in defensive midfield.

This is how Arsenal are likely to line up on Sunday:

Arsenal XI

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

