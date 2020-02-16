Predicted Arsenal XI today: Duo dropped, Arteta makes decision on out-of-form expensive player

Arsenal will face Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Arsenal will be looking to return to winning ways on Sunday when they take on Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in North London in the Premier League.

The Gunners will head into the match against Newcastle on the back of a goalless draw with Burnley away from home at Turf Moor in the league.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta could make a few changes to his team, but he is likely to retain faith in Alexandre Lacazette.

The France international forward - who joined the Gunners from Lyon in the summer of 2017 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £46.5 million, has not scored since December 12 and is out of form.

However, there is no doubt regarding the quality of the 28-year-old, and Arteta is likely to give him another chance to get back to scoring ways.

Gabriel Martinelli did not make a massive impact at Burnley when deployed out wide, and Nicolas Pepe could be drafted back into the starting lineup in his place.

Matteo Guendouzi could also be left on the substitutes’ bench, with Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira playing in defensive midfield.

This is how Arsenal are likely to line up on Sunday: