PL rival have reportedly started talks regarding 13-assist player Liverpool allegedly want

Liverpool and Chelsea reportedly want Jadon Sancho.

According to France Football, Chelsea have started talks regarding signing Jadon Sancho, who is wanted by Liverpool, according to Sky Sports.

It has been reported by the French publication that Chelsea have already begun talks over signing Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports have claimed of interest in the England international winger from Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Stats

Sancho has made 19 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Dortmund so far this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 13 assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 19-year-old former Manchester City prospect has made five starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the German club, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Liverpool or Chelsea?

Liverpool have been superb over the past two or three seasons, and the chance to play for a team who challenge for the Premier League and the Champions League on a regular basis could be too tempting for Sancho.

While Chelsea are also a massive club and a global brand, Frank Lampard’s side are in a rebuilding phase and are not the finished article that Liverpool are.