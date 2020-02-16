Our View: Reported Tottenham Hotspur target’s ‘big dream’ provides clue on his summer plan

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Manchester United-owned Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

According to The Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs interested in signing Dean Henderson from Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Henderson is on loan at Sheffield United at the moment, and the 22-year-old goalkeeper is doing extremely well for the Blades.

The Englishman is a first-team regular for Chris Wilder’s side, and if he continues to play well, then he could be part of the England national football team for the Euro 2020 finals.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also reported to be interested in the youngster, and so are United in keeping him next season.

However, Henderson’s recent comments on his future suggest that he may not be willing to leave United on a permanent basis just yet.

Earlier this month, the 22-year-old said on the Kelly and Wrighty show, as transcribed by The Daily Mail: “The big dream is to play for Manchester United one day.

“I've always had that dream throughout my life so until that's accomplished I'll never think I've made it.

“Even if I play for them once I won't think I've made it. I need to play for them 500 times, 300 times, whatever it is, then you can turnaround at the end of your career and say, ‘I made it, I did what I set out to do’.”

David de Gea is the first-choice goalkeeper at United, and the Spain international is likely to be so for a while.

However, Henderson is only 22 years of age and has time on his hands, and if he continues to progress and develop, then he could become a first-team regular for the Red Devils in the future.