Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Our View: Reported Tottenham Hotspur target’s ‘big dream’ provides clue on his summer plan

Subhankar Mondal
Dean Henderson of Sheffield United celebrates their first goal to equalise and make the score 1-1 during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and AFC Bournemouth at Bramall...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Manchester United-owned Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Dean Henderson of Sheffield United celebrates after the Premier League match between Sheffield United and AFC Bournemouth at Bramall Lane on February 9, 2020 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

According to The Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs interested in signing Dean Henderson from Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Henderson is on loan at Sheffield United at the moment, and the 22-year-old goalkeeper is doing extremely well for the Blades.

The Englishman is a first-team regular for Chris Wilder’s side, and if he continues to play well, then he could be part of the England national football team for the Euro 2020 finals.

 

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also reported to be interested in the youngster, and so are United in keeping him next season.

However, Henderson’s recent comments on his future suggest that he may not be willing to leave United on a permanent basis just yet.

Earlier this month, the 22-year-old said on the Kelly and Wrighty show, as transcribed by The Daily Mail: “The big dream is to play for Manchester United one day.

“I've always had that dream throughout my life so until that's accomplished I'll never think I've made it.

“Even if I play for them once I won't think I've made it. I need to play for them 500 times, 300 times, whatever it is, then you can turnaround at the end of your career and say, ‘I made it, I did what I set out to do’.”

Dean Henderson of Sheffield United looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Sheffield United at Selhurst Park on February 1, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

David de Gea is the first-choice goalkeeper at United, and the Spain international is likely to be so for a while.

However, Henderson is only 22 years of age and has time on his hands, and if he continues to progress and develop, then he could become a first-team regular for the Red Devils in the future.

Dean Henderson of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and AFC Bournemouth at Bramall Lane on February 09, 2020 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch