'Hear me out': Some Spurs fans comment on £45m ace's potential return after Friday's news

Amir Mir
Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur applaud the fans after the final whistle during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur's chances of securing a Champions League place at the end of the season could now be increased following Manchester City's European ban.

Kyle Walker of Manchester City acknowledges the fans during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Manchester City at Bramall Lane on January 21, 2020 in Sheffield, United...

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter have reacted to Manchester City's European ban and some have even questioned whether they could re-sign Kyle Walker.

On Friday, Spurs' chances of securing Champions League football for next season increased when Man City were hit with a two-season European ban by Uefa for 'serious breaches' of their club licensing and financial fair play regulations, as reported by BBC Sport.

 

The Manchester club are to appeal, but if the ban stands then it could mean that the fifth-placed side in England's top-flight will be handed with a Champions League spot.

This will no doubt be music to the ears for those who support the likes of Tottenham, Sheffield United and Wolves.

But given that City, as things stand, will not be playing in the biggest club, it has raised doubt over the future of a number of their star players.

Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City speaks during the press conference at Manchester City Football Academy on February 07, 2020 in Manchester, England.

Kyle Walker left North London for the Etihad in 2017 for a fee of £45 million [BBC Sport], and it's fair to say that he didn't exactly leave in the best of circumstances.

But if the opportunity arose, would Spurs fans welcome back Walker to the club, especially given that they are pretty weak in the right-back area.

It has to be remembered a lot has to happen for Walker to put on Tottenham's shirt again, and it would be a big shock if he did.

But even though City have been hit with this ban, the Tottenham faithful still understand that, in the end, he still made the right move because he does have a number of Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup winners medals around his neck.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to City's European ban:

