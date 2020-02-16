'Not really done it': Ian Wright unimpressed by £9m Aston Villa ace, comments on fans

Aston Villa have the chance to push further away from the Premier League's drop zone today.

Ian Wright has claimed that Trezeguet is a player who has 'not really done it' during his time at Aston Villa as he heaped praise on the fans.

Speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, as posted by Football Report, Wright lauded the Villa fans for sticking by their club, but he thinks Trezeguet hasn't been living up to the bill.

“I think with all due respect to the Villa fans, they have always been there,” Wright said. “Some of the performances have just let them down. I think inexperience [on some occasions].

“I remember watching the Tottenham game, they could have beaten them. The mistakes, and the fact that they ran out of steam, at the time we didn't realise it, but that's what was coming for them.

“When you look at the conversion rate of their forwards, you have to look at that and think 'somebody has to do something out of the ordinary'. Who's that person? Is it Samatta? We know that Grealish is somebody that Mourinho will make sure he gives a lot of attention to.

“So, who else is going to step up? I know Trezeguet scored in the cup. He has meant to have done a lot more by now. But he's not really done it.”

In a cluster of summer signings, one of the names to have walked through the Villa Park pitch was Egyptian international, Trezeguet.

Villa paid Turkish side, Kasimpasa £9 million for his services [BBC Sport], and since moving to B6, it's fair to say he has had a mixed time.

On some occasions, he will showcase his brilliance and be at the right place at the right time to put the ball into the back of the net.

But then he can have the unfortunate ability to look anonymous during matches and not really have the impact, or showcase the consistency that many think he has in the locker.

Perhaps that stems from not starting regular matches, but all the Egyptian flyer can go from, at this moment in time, is his last-minute goal against Leicester during their last home match.