Newcastle United may regret £1.75m deal as PL clubs reportedly target Adam Armstrong

Tom Thorogood
Adam Armstrong poses for a photo in the tunnel after signing a new contract at St.James' Park on August 25, 2016, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Former Newcastle United player Adam Armstrong has been linked with a return to the top-flight.

Adam Armstrong of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Hull City at Ewood Park on February 11, 2020 in Blackburn, England.

According to the Chronicle, Premier League players are monitoring Blackburn Rovers ace Adam Armstrong only nine months after leaving Newcastle United.

Armstrong came through the Newcastle academy but barely featured for the first team.

After loan spells, Newcastle decided to sell the forward to Blackburn last summer for £1.75 million.

Armstrong has since turned out to be a bargain for Rovers. In 29 Championship starts, the 23-year-old has posted nine goals and six assists.

In his last nine outings, he has four goals and four assists.

 

Armstrong’s form has coincided with Blackburn’s push up the table. Rovers are now just three points off the playoff places.

Newcastle are going well in the Premier League, despite their latest defeat to Arsenal.

But they may regret not giving Armstrong a bigger opportunity to impress at St. James’ Park. His form evidently shows he has ability.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray will be delighted with his attacking player. After Bradley Dack’s injury, many suspected the Lancashire side would struggle for creativity and goals.

Considering his age and the way the market has gone in recent years, Rovers could pocket a hefty profit on him this summer should Premier League clubs make a move.

Blackburn Rovers' Adam Armstrong breaks during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park on October 1, 2019 in Blackburn, England.

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

