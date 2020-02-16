Quick links

Neil Lennon makes prediction about Celtic star, thinks he's probably 'frustrated' right now

Neil Lennon, manager of Celtic looks on ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic playmaker Ryan Christie is now back from injury.

Neil Lennon, manager of Celtic looks on ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has told the Glasgow Evening Times that he thinks playmaker Ryan Christie will be 'frustrated' right now because he's on the bench.

The Bhoys are back in action today, travelling to Pittodrie at lunchtime to take on Aberdeen as they continue their push for the Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic have been in blistering form since returning from the winter break, hitting back having headed into that break off the back of a 2-1 home defeat to Rangers.

 

Lennon's men are now 10 points clear at the top of the table and looking unstoppable, whilst their depth has to be a scary proposition for Rangers.

Lennon's 3-5-2 setup has seen Olivier Ntcham and Callum McGregor join Scott Brown in midfield, meaning Tom Rogic and Ryan Christie can't even get a start.

Christie did though come off the bench to score against Hearts in midweek, showing that he is now fully back from the groin injury that forced him to go under the knife after losing to Rangers.

Ryan Christie of Celtic during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The 24-year-old has hit a staggering 18 goals and 15 assists in 37 appearances this season, becoming one of Celtic's most productive players – and yet he'll likely start today's game on the bench.

Lennon has now admitted that Christie is probably frustrated, but predicted that he will be back in the side very soon, leaving many to wonder just who could drop out given Celtic's outstanding form.

“It’s brilliant to have him back,” said Lennon. “I was so happy to see him score the other night. He gives you great energy and quality. He’ll be frustrated at the minute because he’s not playing as the team is playing so well. But it won’t be too long before he’s back in,” he added.

Ryan Christie of Celtic celebrates after he scores his sides second goal during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019...

