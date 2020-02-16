'Needs to find his confidence’: Some Rangers fans want one player to step up

Ryan Kent was in action for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on Sunday.

Ryan Kent of Rangers



Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Ryan Kent against Livingston on Sunday afternoon.

Kent was in action for Rangers in their Scottish Premiership game against Livingston at Ibrox.

Subscribe

The former Liverpool winger started the match and played for 56 minutes, as Steven Gerrard’s side won 1-0.

The former England Under-20 international struggled to make an impact on the match, as he drifted in and out of the game.

It did not come as a surprise when Rangers manager Gerrard decided to take him off in the second half.

Kent has not been playing well in recent weeks, with former Rangers striker Kris Boyd recently criticising his productivity in The Scottish Sun.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old winger has made 16 starts and provided two assists in the Scottish Premiership for the Gers so far this season, scoring six goals in the process.

Rangers fans were not impressed with the display produced by Kent and have criticised the winger on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

I mentioned Halliday before the game but he was very good today...fair play to him. Kamberi helped change the game. We haven’t learned a thing though. Hagi can’t play on the right. Kent and Morelos need to step it up. We were the width of a post away from the same old story — USAbluenose (@Ohiobear1872) February 16, 2020

Between Arfield and halliday. If we started with 2 forwards it could've been 2 or 3-0. Morelos desperately needs to find his form and kent needs to find his confidence. — KyleR(F)C (@kylerc2004) February 16, 2020

Morelos and kent first half looked disinterested, I’d have subbed them both at ht, with a few exceptions we look done — henry (@henry5555555) February 16, 2020

Yeah a goal changes things mate, not been overly impressed with Kent mate and I like him. Arfield has been very poor. Still think we will win pal. — Rangers Bantz (@RangersBanter17) February 16, 2020

Rangers are absolutely dire!! Last 3rd extremely poor!! What’s happened to Morelos n Kent!!! — Rosco (@blueforme1) February 16, 2020

When do we all admit that Kambieri brings more to our game than Kent does? It’s a formation change that we’ve needed since....well the start of 2020.#Rangers — Smiffy (@Smiffy__69) February 16, 2020