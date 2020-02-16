Quick links

'Needs to find his confidence’: Some Rangers fans want one player to step up

Ryan Kent of Rangers celebrates after scoring his sides first goal with team mates during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019
Ryan Kent was in action for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on Sunday.

Ryan Kent of Rangers

Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Ryan Kent against Livingston on Sunday afternoon.

Kent was in action for Rangers in their Scottish Premiership game against Livingston at Ibrox.

The former Liverpool winger started the match and played for 56 minutes, as Steven Gerrard’s side won 1-0.

The former England Under-20 international struggled to make an impact on the match, as he drifted in and out of the game.

 

It did not come as a surprise when Rangers manager Gerrard decided to take him off in the second half.

Kent has not been playing well in recent weeks, with former Rangers striker Kris Boyd recently criticising his productivity in The Scottish Sun.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old winger has made 16 starts and provided two assists in the Scottish Premiership for the Gers so far this season, scoring six goals in the process.

Rangers fans were not impressed with the display produced by Kent and have criticised the winger on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Andrew Irving of Hearts and Ryan Kent of Rangers compete for the ball during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 26 January, 2020

Ryan Kent of Rangers and Callum McGregor of Celtic battle for possession during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

