Marcelo Bielsa shares what quality Leeds took to a 'new level' against Bristol City

Luke Ayling scored the only goal of the game for Leeds United yesterday.

Marcelo Bielsa has raved about how 'every' Leeds player recovered the ball during their 1-0 win over Bristol City on Saturday.

Speaking to Leeds Live, Bielsa also believes, from a technical standpoint, his side took their game to a 'new level'.

“The team controlled the match,” Bielsa told Leeds Live. “They defended very well and attacked very well. Scored one goal, if you see all the chances we have, we run a lot, we recover a lot of 50-50 balls.

“Every player recovered the ball a lot and technically the team showed a new level as well. We didn't lose important balls. We imposed ourselves in one v one, dribbles, passes from behind.

“From the first minute, we felt the support from our supporters and that was all match. I agree the team showed character on the pitch and if there was tension, they didn't recognise that.”

Normal service resumes in the Elland Road garden and the Yorkshire faithful can now look up to the leaders West Brom.

After a couple of difficult weeks, Leeds showcased what they were all about against a Bristol City side that are chasing a play-off spot.

What was an added bonus for Bielsa's men yesterday, they were the only side in the Championship's top-six to end their match with maximum points.

It is a case of typical Leeds, and given that little confidence booster courtesy of Luke Ayling, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Yorkshire club go on a little run now.

The Elland Road faithful have been through it all during this past month or so, but they will be well aware that the drama in Yorkshire has only just started.