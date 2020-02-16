Quick links

Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa shares what quality Leeds took to a 'new level' against Bristol City

Amir Mir
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa watches on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Amir Mir Profile
Luke Ayling scored the only goal of the game for Leeds United yesterday.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in Brentford, England.

Marcelo Bielsa has raved about how 'every' Leeds player recovered the ball during their 1-0 win over Bristol City on Saturday.

Speaking to Leeds Live, Bielsa also believes, from a technical standpoint, his side took their game to a 'new level'.

 

“The team controlled the match,” Bielsa told Leeds Live. “They defended very well and attacked very well. Scored one goal, if you see all the chances we have, we run a lot, we recover a lot of 50-50 balls.

“Every player recovered the ball a lot and technically the team showed a new level as well. We didn't lose important balls. We imposed ourselves in one v one, dribbles, passes from behind.

“From the first minute, we felt the support from our supporters and that was all match. I agree the team showed character on the pitch and if there was tension, they didn't recognise that.”

Luke Ayling of Leeds United celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15, 2020 in...

Normal service resumes in the Elland Road garden and the Yorkshire faithful can now look up to the leaders West Brom.

After a couple of difficult weeks, Leeds showcased what they were all about against a Bristol City side that are chasing a play-off spot.

What was an added bonus for Bielsa's men yesterday, they were the only side in the Championship's top-six to end their match with maximum points.

It is a case of typical Leeds, and given that little confidence booster courtesy of Luke Ayling, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Yorkshire club go on a little run now.

The Elland Road faithful have been through it all during this past month or so, but they will be well aware that the drama in Yorkshire has only just started.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa watches on during the first half during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15, 2020 in...

