Lord Sugar names 2 Aston Villa players he wants Tottenham Hotspur to sign

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have won against Aston Villa today.

Lord Sugar has suggested on Twitter that Tottenham Hotspur should sign Aston Villa duo Jack Grealish and Pepe Reina in the summer transfer window.

The former Tottenham chairman made the suggestion following Tottenham’s 3-2 win against Villa away from home at Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Grealish was superb for the Villans, as the attacking midfielder created chances and was a problem for the Spurs defence throughout.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old attacking midfielder took three shots which were not on target, played five key passes, had a pass accuracy of 75.7%, took 68 touches, attempted two dribbles, and put in nine crosses.

Reina, on loan from AC Milan, made a number of brilliant saves and kept Dean Smith’s side in the game until the very end.

Well deserved win for Spurs. Villa goalie had a great game we should try to get him. #coys — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) February 16, 2020

Tough great player. We should try to get him https://t.co/QG40vcvDoq — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) February 16, 2020

The result at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon means that Tottenham are now just a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who have played a fewer game, while Villa are only a point above the relegation zone.

While Spurs have enhanced their chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table this season, Villa remain in real danger of going down to the Championship.