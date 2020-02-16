Quick links

Lord Sugar names 2 Aston Villa players he wants Tottenham Hotspur to sign

Lord Sugar looks on from the stands ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 1, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have won against Aston Villa today.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Lord Sugar has suggested on Twitter that Tottenham Hotspur should sign Aston Villa duo Jack Grealish and Pepe Reina in the summer transfer window.

The former Tottenham chairman made the suggestion following Tottenham’s 3-2 win against Villa away from home at Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Grealish was superb for the Villans, as the attacking midfielder created chances and was a problem for the Spurs defence throughout.

 

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old attacking midfielder took three shots which were not on target, played five key passes, had a pass accuracy of 75.7%, took 68 touches, attempted two dribbles, and put in nine crosses.

Reina, on loan from AC Milan, made a number of brilliant saves and kept Dean Smith’s side in the game until the very end.

The result at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon means that Tottenham are now just a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who have played a fewer game, while Villa are only a point above the relegation zone.

While Spurs have enhanced their chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table this season, Villa remain in real danger of going down to the Championship.

Pepe Reina of Aston Villa celebrates his teams second goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

