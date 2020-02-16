Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Like a new signing', 'Spectacular': Some Spurs fans react to 26-year-old's performance today

Olly Dawes
Tottenham fans celebrate their second goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur beat Aston Villa 3-2 away from home today.

Ben Davies and Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur inspect the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham,...

Tottenham Hotspur claimed a dramatic 3-2 win over Aston Villa this afternoon, with Son Heung-min bagging a last-gasp winner.

Spurs headed to Villa Park in tricky conditions, and fell behind when Toby Alderweireld turned Anwar El-Ghazi's cross into his own net.

Alderweireld atoned for his error with a thumping finish to make it 1-1, before Bjorn Engels brought down Steven Bergwijn inside the area, with Son Heung-min converting on the rebound after Pepe Reina had saved his spot kick.

 

Engels hit back in the second half by scoring Villa's equaliser, but there was a late twist in the take as Engels mis-controlled a long ball from Davinson Sanchez, allowing Son in on goal.

The South Korean was coolness personified as he slotted past Reina for a last-gasp winner, sending Spurs just one point behind Chelsea in the Champions League places.

It wasn't exactly the most convincing performance from Tottenham, but they got the job done – and the return of defender Ben Davies was a major boost.

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur and Ben Davies of Tottenham Hotspur celebrate victory during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16,...

The Welshman took a little while to get going today, which is more than reasonable given that he has been missing for almost three months, having last played in Jose Mourinho's first game in charge back in November.

Davies impressed for much of the game, and earned praise from Tottenham fans on Twitter, praising him as 'spectacular', 'electric' and 'brilliant' after such a solid performance.

Davies was even praised as being 'like a new signing', believing that he could be the missing piece in the Tottenham defence having produced an 'immense' display.

Tottenham fans celebrate their second goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch