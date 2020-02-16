'Like a new signing', 'Spectacular': Some Spurs fans react to 26-year-old's performance today

Tottenham Hotspur beat Aston Villa 3-2 away from home today.

Tottenham Hotspur claimed a dramatic 3-2 win over Aston Villa this afternoon, with Son Heung-min bagging a last-gasp winner.

Spurs headed to Villa Park in tricky conditions, and fell behind when Toby Alderweireld turned Anwar El-Ghazi's cross into his own net.

Alderweireld atoned for his error with a thumping finish to make it 1-1, before Bjorn Engels brought down Steven Bergwijn inside the area, with Son Heung-min converting on the rebound after Pepe Reina had saved his spot kick.

Engels hit back in the second half by scoring Villa's equaliser, but there was a late twist in the take as Engels mis-controlled a long ball from Davinson Sanchez, allowing Son in on goal.

The South Korean was coolness personified as he slotted past Reina for a last-gasp winner, sending Spurs just one point behind Chelsea in the Champions League places.

It wasn't exactly the most convincing performance from Tottenham, but they got the job done – and the return of defender Ben Davies was a major boost.

The Welshman took a little while to get going today, which is more than reasonable given that he has been missing for almost three months, having last played in Jose Mourinho's first game in charge back in November.

Davies impressed for much of the game, and earned praise from Tottenham fans on Twitter, praising him as 'spectacular', 'electric' and 'brilliant' after such a solid performance.

Davies was even praised as being 'like a new signing', believing that he could be the missing piece in the Tottenham defence having produced an 'immense' display.

Spurs played today. All positives but our defense must be more compact. Ben Davies provides a good control of distributing the ball from the back. — DJ Smalls (@prodbydjsmalls) February 16, 2020

Ben Davies was spectacular today — Steel City Spurs (@steelcityspurs) February 16, 2020

Davies' performance will go under the radar today. — SkippitySkipp (@THFC_4T2) February 16, 2020

Davies got to grips with the game quick and since has been brilliant.



Steve been good as well — Harry (@THFC_HM) February 16, 2020

Ben Davies is electric man — Jack (@darjackTHFC) February 16, 2020

ben davies need to play more — fred (@thfc_fred) February 16, 2020

Ben Davies has played amazing — tyre (@Tyre_94) February 16, 2020

Ben Davies showing what we been missing. He was still rusty in first 15 min but has grown into the game — arunSpurs (@arunspurs) February 16, 2020

Cant wait to see more of Ben Davies at LB this season. He's been immense this half! — Papi Hugo (@tusharjinaga) February 16, 2020

Jose was right, Ben Davies was the missing piece #AVLTOT — Erik Blakney (@TheMrBlakney) February 16, 2020

Ben Davies looking like a new signing #AVLTOT #COYS — ClintΦn HoulkΣr (@Clinty2Nice) February 16, 2020