Joe Lolley’s four-word response to West Bromwich Albion fan’s dig

Nottingham Forest drew with West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley has responded to a West Bromwich Albion fan on Twitter.

The West Brom fan has taken a dig at the 27-year-old winger for his lack of finishing, and the Forest star has hit back.

The interaction between the Baggies’ supporter and Lolley took place on Saturday following the Championship game between Slaven Bilic’s side and the Reds at The Hawthorns.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw, as both West Brom and Forest remain in the hunt for automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

How’s your end product?? — Matt Partridge (@spare_parts1) February 16, 2020

Probably better than yours — Joe Lolley (@JLolley23) February 16, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, against West Brom, Lolley took one shot which was not on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 45%, took 46 touches, attempted four dribbles, made one interception, and put in two crosses.

So far this season, the former Huddersfield Town winger has made 27 starts and four substitute appearances in the Championship for Forest, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

West Brom are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 63 points from 33 matches, while Forest currently find themselves fifth in the standings with 55 points from 33 games.