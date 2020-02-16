Jamie Carragher lauds 'special, special' £34m Liverpool player after win v Norwich

Liverpool recorded yet another win in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jamie Carragher had lauded the 'special, special' Sadio Mane after Liverpool recorded a 1-0 win over Norwich City in the Premier League at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League (15/02/2020 at 19:05 pm), Carragher praised Mane for the manner in which he took his goal for Liverpool yesterday as he is certain that he's one of the names on the list for the PFA Player of the Year award.

"Well, he's a special player and he's back with a goal," Carragher told Sky Sports. "They made the right decision to give the goal.

"He is a special, special player Sadio Mane. I think he will be in the running for PFA Player of the Year with about four or five other Liverpool players in this team. Maybe this man being one of them in Jordan Henderson - It's just how quick he spins and gets the shot off [for his goal]. Too quick for the goalkeeper to react."

Liverpool signed Mane in 2016 for £34 million [BBC Sport] from fellow Premier League side Southampton and there's no doubt that he has been one of the best signings in their history.

Mane, who had been injured for a brief period prior to the winter break, started from the bench against Norwich, but when he came onto the pitch he made the difference.

Whilst Jurgen Klopp's men were dominating the match, they were missing something, as Mane added bite to the final third and then a moment of quality.

Following Jordan Henderson's ball over the top, Mane took the ball down brilliantly and struck the ball first time, which proved too quick for the Norwich defence and the goalkeeper.

Given how he has performed this season, it could be argued that he is the favourite to walk away with the Player of the Year award at the end of the season, as the Reds edge closer to a record-breaking Premier League title.