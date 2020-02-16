James Collins gives verdict on Aston Villa’s survival chances

Aston Villa are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship.

James Collins said on The Kelly and Wrighty Show that Aston Villa will not relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

The former Villa central defender made the comments ahead of Dean Smith’s side’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on Sunday.

The Villans are 17th in the Premier League table at the moment with 25 points from as many games, just a point above the relegation zone.

Villa will head into the match against Tottenham on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth away from home in the league.

Collins said on The Kelly and Wrighty Show, as posted by The Football Report: “The chances that he (Grealish) is going to create is incredible. It’s going to be tough, but I can see Villa staying up. I really can.”

Staving off relegation

Villa do have a good team, but the Villans are in real danger of going down to the Championship.

The Villans need to start winning matches and have to put together a run of positive results.

There is still enough time and there are enough games for Villa to make sure that they finish 17th.

After the match against Tottenham, Villa will face Southampton, Leicester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United in the league before April - all pretty tough games.