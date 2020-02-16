James Collins claims Newcastle boss is 'very similar' to ex-West Ham man fans used to moan about

Newcastle United are seven points ahead of West Ham United in the Premier League table.

James Collins has claimed that Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is 'very similar' to his ex-West Ham United boss Sam Allardyce in terms of style of play.

Speaking to the Kelly and Wrighty Show, as posted by Football Report, ex-West Ham defender, Collins, claimed that Bruce will not be worrying about what people think about how his Newcastle side are playing, at the moment, and the stats behind it all.

“I don't think it is a sustainable model going forward,” said Collins. “But Steve Bruce doesn't strike me about a man who is going to worry about stats or the way they are playing.

“He's come in and he knew the position the club were in or the position they are in now, and it's all about winning games.

“He's very similar to Sam Allardyce when I had him at West Ham. The fans were moaning he wasn't the most attractive of football or the football they want to see but we had to win football matches. We found a way, Sam found a way and Steve Bruce is of winning games.”

When Bruce replaced Rafa Benitez in the St James' Park dugout in the summer, it was met with a lot of negativity, more so because who had just left.

But it has to be said, in terms of their current league position and the fact that they are still in the FA Cup, Bruce has done a very respectable and perhaps surprising job so far.

They are sitting 12th in the Premier League table, seven points ahead of the Premier League drop zone, with the final spot currently occupied by the Hammers.

During their careers, both Bruce and Allardyce have received a lot of criticism for the manner in which their teams play, as Bruce is facing that at Newcastle, at this moment in time.

The former centre-back is being questioned about his lack of attacking intent and goalmouth action. But he will point towards where his team is currently sitting compared to more attack-minded teams down the bottom.