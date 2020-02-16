'I've said it all along': Tony Cascarino makes Liverpool prediction fans won't like

Liverpool are edging ever closer to a record-breaking Premier League title.

Tony Cascarino has claimed that he has 'said all along' that Liverpool will not go unbeaten throughout this current Premier League campaign.

Speaking to GameDay Breakfast on TalkSport (15/02/2020 at 7:55 am), Liverpool fans won't like Cascarino's prediction, but he explained why Jurgen Klopp's men will suffer a defeat in the league in these coming months.

“I think they will get beat,” Cascarino told TalkSport. “I have said it all along. My reason is purely down to that they'll have the league done and dusted by the end of February.

“It'll nearly be mathematically impossible for anyone to get them, and we aren't far from that already and I think they'll change their formation, their team because of the Champions League and I think they'll get beat along the way.”

Preston North End, and most recently Arenal, are the only English sides to go unbeaten through the entirety of one season.

The Reds are well aware that the Premier League title will be heading to Anfield at the end of the season, but it's a case of what records they will or won't break.

Given how utterly dominant Jurgen Klopp's men have been, they have been breaking a lot of records and they are set to break a lot more.

But the ultimate would be to, not only just to win the title after 30 years, but also do it without having tasted a defeat.

Given how this side has performed during this campaign, they perhaps deserve such a reward, but they will be well aware that they still have to earn the right to put their name into the history books.