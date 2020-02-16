'It's just noise': Leeds star responds to Pontus Jansson claim

Liam Cooper has firmly stated that nobody at Leeds United is feeling tired.

The subject of a potential burn-out among Leeds United players has been up for discussion over the past week.

This time last week, Marcelo Bielsa's side had lost four of their last five Championship games after going down 2-0 to Nottingham Forest a day earlier.

Former Leeds centre-back Pontus Jansson came out and revealed that he personally started to feel mentally and physically toward the end of last season [The Guardian], when the wheels came off the Whites' promotion bid in spectacular fashion.

Bielsa is well known for his high-intensity training sessions in an attempt to make his players as fit as possible.

But Leeds captain Liam Cooper has rubbished the idea that he and his team-mates are struggling physically, claiming that 'tiredness is not a thing' when the prospect of a 'life-changing' promotion is firmly on the cards.

He said to BBC West Yorkshire Sport, after being reminded of Jansson's claim: "No it's just noise. Honestly it's noise. Tiredness is not a thing.

"You've got so much to play for. It could be a life-changing experience [winning promotion] and to say we're tired and burning out it's just nonsense."

Cooper might be right in saying that there's no link between Leeds' form and dwindling energy levels, because Bielsa's side have bounced back strongly to the defeat at The City Ground last week.

United drew 1-1 at promotion rivals Brentford in midweek, before narrowly beating Bristol City 1-0 at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Four points out of a possible six is a huge improvement on Leeds' form from earlier in February and January. As of now, they have a three-point cushion in the automatic spots.