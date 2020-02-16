Quick links

International defender shares four-word reaction when he heard Aston Villa wanted him

Scott McKenna of Scotland during the International Friendly match between Scotland and Portugal at Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland on October 14, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Aston Villa wanted Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna in 2018.

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna has told The Scotsman that he doesn't think the club will ever get another offer like the one Aston Villa submitted in 2018.

If we go back around 18 months, Aston Villa were saved from financial woes by Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris, and had given Steve Bruce some money to spend.

In came midfielder John McGinn from Hibernian, and Bruce was looking to sign another of Scottish football's top talents at the time.

 

Defender McKenna had impressed with Aberdeen, sparking major interest in the summer of 2018, and Villa put forward big money for his signature.

As reported by The Times, Aberdeen rejected a £7million offer from Villa, standing firm on the idea that McKenna wasn't leaving before the summer transfer deadline.

McKenna still has more than three years left on his contract at Pittodrie, but many expect him to go this summer, especially having intimated that he wanted to leave back in 2018.

Scott McKenna of Aberdeen is challenged by Callum McGregor of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium on May 04, 2019 in...

McKenna has now spoken about that failed Villa move, claiming that his reaction when told by his agent about a potential move to Villa Park was 'That’s it, I’m off' – but Aberdeen wouldn't let him go.

The Scotland international defender doesn't think Aberdeen will ever see the same money for him again, even if he understands that Aberdeen felt they couldn't let him go so late in the window in 2018.

“It was the last day, they [Aberdeen] would not have had much time to react. But I’m not sure they will get that kind of money again,” he added.

Scott McKenna of Aberdeen walks on the pitch with team mates prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

