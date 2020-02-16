Ian Wright claims Tottenham ace is showing the same quality 'vibes' as £43m Man City player

Giovani Lo Celso made his loan move to Tottenham Hotspur permanent last month.

Ian Wright has claimed that he's getting a 'Bernando Silva vibe' off Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Giovani Lo Celso as he praised the qualities he has as a player.

Speaking to The Kelly and Wrighty Show, as posted by Football Report, Wright thinks that Spurs fans won't see the best from Lo Celso until next season, but he admitted that he likes what he is seeing from the player.

"Now that Lo Celso is there and he has signed," said Wright. "When you look at the way he plays, I get a Bernando Silva vibe off him. The way he plays. His diminutive like figure. His really good left-foot. Good pace.

"And he's a creative player. We will probably see the best out of him next season because what you are seeing now in flashes is some really good football and play. But I don't know exactly what he is going to be.

"In respects of a technical player, he is someone that is going to be utilised very well once he gets to know [the Premier League] even better."

Manchester City's Bernando Silva, who moved to the club for £43 million from Monaco in 2017 [BBC Sport], was arguably their best player last season as they secured the domestic treble, so if Lo Celso can match his performances then the Tottenham fans are in for a treat.

Lo Celso initially made a loan switch to Spurs in the summer when he was brought to England, from La Liga side Real Betis, by his fellow countrymen and the now sacked, Mauricio Pochettino.

It was a mixed start for Lo Celso, who didn't really get going as quickly or as consistently as he would have liked, as injuries did play their part.

But ever since he penned down a permanent contract with Spurs, his performances have gone up a level and it has come at the right time.

The reasons being Jose Mourinho is now looking for someone to step up and fill the void left by Christian Eriksen, and it seems as though Lo Celso is answering his calls.