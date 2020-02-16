Quick links

‘His best game in a while’: Some Aston Villa fans react to outfield player’s display today

Anwar El Ghazi played well for Aston Villa against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas is tackled by Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in...

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Anwar El Ghazi against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

El Ghazi was in action for Villa in their Premier League game against Tottenham at Villa Park in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old winger started the match and played for 70 minutes, as Dean Smith’s side lost 3-2.

The Netherlands international had one of his best games for the Villans this season, as he looked dangerous, creative and was a problem for the Spurs defence throughout his time on the pitch.

 

According to WhoScored, the former Lille winger took five shots of which three were on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 84.6%, won one header, took 35 touches, attempted two dribbles, made one interception, and put in six crosses.

So far this season, the Dutchman has made 20 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Villans, scoring four goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Villa fans were impressed with the display produced by El Ghazi and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Anwar El Ghazi of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks battles with Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

