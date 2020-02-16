‘His best game in a while’: Some Aston Villa fans react to outfield player’s display today

Anwar El Ghazi played well for Aston Villa against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Anwar El Ghazi against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

El Ghazi was in action for Villa in their Premier League game against Tottenham at Villa Park in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old winger started the match and played for 70 minutes, as Dean Smith’s side lost 3-2.

The Netherlands international had one of his best games for the Villans this season, as he looked dangerous, creative and was a problem for the Spurs defence throughout his time on the pitch.

According to WhoScored, the former Lille winger took five shots of which three were on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 84.6%, won one header, took 35 touches, attempted two dribbles, made one interception, and put in six crosses.

So far this season, the Dutchman has made 20 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Villans, scoring four goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Villa fans were impressed with the display produced by El Ghazi and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

El ghazi has been brilliant today #avfc — villa_views (@villanews11) February 16, 2020

Anwar El Ghazi plays his best game in an @AVFCOfficial shirt and Deano takes him off #avfc #AVLTOT — Lance Jenkinson (@westsport) February 16, 2020

Reina, el ghazi, grealish and sammeta could not have done any more. — tedanson (@tedanson) February 16, 2020

Enough of the moaning - we are creating plenty of chances - need to finish them... jack was excellent as always, as was Pepe ... liked luiz in the middle, and thought el ghazi had his best game in a while... Samagoal looks good, without actually getting a shot on goal... #AVFC — richard lee (@richard81175284) February 16, 2020

El ghazi had his best game of the season — CJ (@Cory89752692) February 16, 2020