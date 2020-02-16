Giant Tottenham-linked striker returns to form, bags hat-trick after recent goal drought

Tottenham-linked Wout Weghorst got back on the goal trail on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur were looking to bring in a new striker over the January transfer window, but didn't manage to bring one in.

A whole host of names were linked, from Willian Jose to Krzysztof Piatek, from Olivier Giroud to Ze Luis, but Jose Mourinho just couldn't get a new centre forward in through the door.

Whilst one Dutch international attacker arrived in Steven Bergwijn, and another one was seemingly a target for Tottenham last month.

According to Bild, as relayed by Fussball Transfers, Tottenham were keen on signing Wolfsburg target man Wout Weghorst, but the Bundesliga side weren't willing to sell in the middle of the season.

The 27-year-old fits the bill perfectly as an aerially dominant striker who could change a game for Spurs from the bench, but he recently went seven games without a goal.

That run came to an end on Saturday, as Weghorst smashed a hat-trick to help Wolfsburg beat Hoffenheim 3-2 away from home.

Two goals came from the penalty spot, before he dinked home the winner to give Wolfsburg all three points on the road, showing off his composure in front of goal; a welcome return to form after two months without a goal.

Weghorst will now be hoping for a big end to the season ahead of Euro 2020, and Tottenham's interest may just be piqued once again having seen the big striker get his name back on the scoresheet – even with two from the spot.