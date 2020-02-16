Everton-linked defender responds when asked if he could join Arsenal this summer

Lille defender Gabriel is reportedly wanted by both Arsenal and Everton.

Lille defender Gabriel has told Telefoot that he doesn't know if he will be joining Arsenal this summer, but would love to play in the Premier League.

Lille lost a couple of players over the summer as Nicolas Pepe and Rafael Leao moved on, and more players may attract some interest at the end of the season.

Zeki Celik, Boubakary Soumare and Jonathan Ikone have all been linked with moves, and the same goes for centre back Gabriel.

Le10 Sport recently reported that Arsenal and Everton both made several moves for Gabriel in January, but Lille just wouldn't let him go.

Lille handed the 22-year-old a new contract, most likely to leave Lille in a strong position this summer if Arsenal or Everton come calling again.

The 6ft 3in Brazilian has starred this season, and he may be particularly appealing given that he's a big, physical defender who can also offer balance as a left-footed centre back.

Now, Gabriel has been asked about joining Arsenal at the end of the season, with the defender claiming he doesn't know whether he will be heading to North London.

Gabriel did though add that he would 'love' to play in the Premier League, meaning Arsenal and Everton at least have some encouragement about making another move for him this summer.

“Maybe I don't know, but I would love to play in the Premier League,” said Gabriel, leaving the door open for a move away.