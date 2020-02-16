'Easily see': Ian Wright makes Tottenham claim regarding London rivals that fans will love

Tottenham Hotspur take on relegation-threatened Aston Villa this afternoon.

Ian Wright has claimed that he can 'easily see' Tottenham finishing in the top-four and catching their London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League table.

Speaking to The Kelly and Wrighty Show, as posted on Football Report, Wright believes that Spurs might have the edge in the race for the Champions League spots because Mourinho has the 'experience' compared to his Chelsea counterpart, Frank Lampard.

“That's why he is there [Mourinho to help Spurs finish in a CL place],” said Wright. “Of course, they can catch Chelsea.

“You are looking at Mourinho, and the experience he has got and he will be able to push Spurs into that situation and put that pressure on Chelsea., where Frank has less experience than him and he will have to see how they react to that.

“But yes, you can easily see Spurs finishing in the top four.”

Spurs will travel to the Midlands to take on relegation-threatened Aston Villa on Sunday where they can close the gap on Frank Lampard's men to one point if they can secure a win.

Chelsea face their own tough battle on Monday night when they face off against Manchester United, who are also chasing Champions League football.

But what makes things even more interesting, in regards to the race to finish in the Champions League places is Manchester City's two-season European ban.

If that stands, and City don't win the appeal, then the side that finishes fifth could be handed a Champions League spot instead.

At this moment in time, Chris Wilder's Sheffield United are occupying that spot, but Mourinho's men will hold that spot if they secure maximum points against Villa today.

Either way, the race to secure Champions League football could turn out to be an interesting race and one that goes down to the last day of the season.