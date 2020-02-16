Derek McInnes suggests Scott McKenna eyes summer move after failed £3m Forest and QPR bids

Nottingham Forest and Queens Park Rangers have been linked with Scott McKenna.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes Scott McKenna is still working towards a summer move after the club turned down previous bids from Nottingham Forest and Queens Park Rangers, Sunday Post report.

McKenna handed in a transfer request at Aberdeen last summer.

Aberdeen, however snubbed, £3 million offers from Forest and QPR despite the player wanting to leave and he remained at the club (Sunday Post).

Speaking to reporters, McInnes has praised McKenna’s efforts this season and he believes the player will attract more interest this summer.

“Scott knows that if he keeps performing – and does his bit with the Scotland squad – if he keeps his head right and these performances going, then 100% there will be interest again in the summer. That is probably what he is working towards. The standard of play from him and the desire to push himself is there,” McInnes explained.

McKenna still has three years left on his contract at Pittodrie.

Forest and QPR aren’t the only clubs who have shown an interest in him. According to The Times, Aston Villa also had a bid turned down for him in 2018.

The Scotland international defender seemingly wants to test himself at a higher level. Aberdeen, however, value him highly and won’t be pushed into selling on the cheap.

McKenna, 23, still has plenty of time on his side and a strong finish to the season will surely prompt more incoming bids this summer.