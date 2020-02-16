Confirmed: Newcastle United XI v Arsenal

Newcastle United are in action against Arsenal this afternoon.

Newcastle United will be looking to build on their win against Oxford United with victory over Arsenal away from home at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Steve Bruce’s side got the better of Oxford United 3-2 away from home in the FA Cup fourth-round replay earlier this month.

The Magpies will be determined to win against Arsenal in the Premier League this afternoon.

Newcastle are 12th in the Premier League table at the moment with 31 points from 25 matches, level on points with the Gunners, who are 11th.

This is how Newcastle will line up against Arsenal this afternoon:

Meanwhile, Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has said that he had to compete with 10 other clubs to sign Valentino Lazaro.

The Magpies secured the services of the 23-year-old Austria international winger on loan from Italian giants Inter Milan in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

According to WhoScored, Lazaro has played 36 minutes in the Premier League for the Magpies since his loan move in January.

Bruce told FourFourTwo while explaining Danny Rose’s loan signing from Tottenham Hotspur: “What helped enormously was Danny being a northern lad, and he wants to play. It became very easy. The player was surplus to requirements at Tottenham.

“It wasn’t as difficult as [Inter Milan winger Valentino] Lazaro, where we have to beat off eight or 10 [clubs]. Danny wanted to be here and that helped.”