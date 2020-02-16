Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Confirmed: Newcastle United XI v Arsenal

Subhankar Mondal
Steve Bruce manager of Newcastle United during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on February 04, 2020 in Oxford, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United are in action against Arsenal this afternoon.

Steve Bruce manager of Newcastle United during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on February 04, 2020 in Oxford, England.

Newcastle United will be looking to build on their win against Oxford United with victory over Arsenal away from home at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Steve Bruce’s side got the better of Oxford United 3-2 away from home in the FA Cup fourth-round replay earlier this month.

The Magpies will be determined to win against Arsenal in the Premier League this afternoon.

 

Newcastle are 12th in the Premier League table at the moment with 31 points from 25 matches, level on points with the Gunners, who are 11th.

This is how Newcastle will line up against Arsenal this afternoon:

Steve Bruce manager of Newcastle United during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on February 04, 2020 in Oxford, England.

Meanwhile, Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has said that he had to compete with 10 other clubs to sign Valentino Lazaro.

The Magpies secured the services of the 23-year-old Austria international winger on loan from Italian giants Inter Milan in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

According to WhoScored, Lazaro has played 36 minutes in the Premier League for the Magpies since his loan move in January.

Bruce told FourFourTwo while explaining Danny Rose’s loan signing from Tottenham Hotspur: “What helped enormously was Danny being a northern lad, and he wants to play. It became very easy. The player was surplus to requirements at Tottenham.

“It wasn’t as difficult as [Inter Milan winger Valentino] Lazaro, where we have to beat off eight or 10 [clubs]. Danny wanted to be here and that helped.”

Valentino Lazaro of Newcastle United contests a header with KennyMcLean of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James's Park,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch