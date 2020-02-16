Quick links

Confirmed: Celtic lineup v Aberdeen today

Subhankar Mondal
Neil Lennon, manager of Celtic looks on ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Neil Lennon’s Celtic are in action in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Celtic will be looking to maintain their good run of form when they take on Aberdeen away from home in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Neil Lennon’s side will head into the match against Aberdeen on the back of a 5-0 hammering of Heart of Midlothian at Celtic Park in the league.

Greg Taylor played in the game, and the 22-year-old left-back told The Times after the win that Arsenal defender and former Celtic star Andy Robertson sent him a text later to congratulate him.

 

The Hoops are at the top of the league table at the moment with 70 points from 26 matches, 10 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who have played 25 games.

This is how Celtic will line up against Aberdeen this afternoon:

Ryan Kent of Rangers reacts after a missed chance during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Meanwhile, Kris Boyd has pointed out an amazing stat about Rangers winger Ryan Kent and Celtic central defender Christopher Jullien.

The former Rangers striker, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, has criticised Kent for not doing enough for the Gers in terms of scoring goals and creating chances.

Boyd wrote in The Scottish Sun: “Ryan Kent cost £7million. That’s huge money for Gers to be shelling out on someone who has delivered next to nothing in return.

“Celtic spent the same amount of cash on Christopher Jullien and he’s scored seven goals to Kent’s six. He’s a centre-back!

James Forrest has also been slaughtered by his own fans when the stats show he’s scored 16 goals in all competitions and had 19 assists.”

Steven Davis of Rangers and Christopher Jullien of Celtic challenge for the ball during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
