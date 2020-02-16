Confirmed Aston Villa v Tottenham lineups: Dier starts, Baston on the bench

Aston Villa take on Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon...

Aston Villa go with Pepe Reina in goal, behind a back three of Bjorn Engels, Ezri Konsa and Kortney Hause, with Tyrone Mings not involved today.

Frederic Guilbert and Matt Targett line up as the wing backs today, with Danny Drinkwater and Douglas Luiz as the midfield partnership.

Jack Grealish and Anwar El Ghazi will operate out wide, supporting new signing Mbwana Samatta in the Villa attack.

New signing Borja Baston is on the bench, alongside Orjan Nyland, Neil Taylor, Ahmed Elmohamady, Conor Hourihane, Trezeguet and Marvelous Nakamba.

Meanwhile, Tottenham go with Hugo Lloris in goal, whilst Ben Davies returns to the back four at left back, joining Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld in the defence.

Harry Winks and Eric Dier start in central midfield with Giovani Lo Celso only fit for the bench, with Dele Alli pushed further forward.

Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min are in the Spurs attack, but expect the three of them to interchange over the course of the game.

Lo Celso is joined on the bench by Paulo Gazzaniga, Jan Vertonghen, Japhet Tanganga, Oliver Skipp, Gedson Fernandes and Tanguy Ndombele.

