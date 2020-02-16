CEO comments on £50m striker amid Liverpool move rumours

Liverpool have been strongly linked with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Liverpool are closing in on an unbeaten league season, with the Premier League title set to join the Champions League and World Club Cup in the trophy cabinet.

The Reds have a devastating front three in Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, but Jurgen Klopp may look for more firepower this summer.

The Daily Mail claim that Liverpool have told Borussia Dortmund they want to sign winger Jadon Sancho this summer, whilst there's another Bundesliga attacker being linked.

Bild recently suggested that Liverpool are keen to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner this summer, given that he has a €60million (£50million) release clause in his contract.

Werner has smashed 20 goals and six assists in 22 Bundesliga games this season, whilst he's added another three goals and one assist in six Champions League games.

The 23-year-old will be wanted by many big clubs around Europe, but seeing him add even more blistering pace to the Liverpool attack would make Klopp's men even scarier.

Now, RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has played down the rumours, telling Transfermarkt that rumours like these pop up about Werner all the time.

Mintzlaff feels that the rumours are just snowballing without much substance, and claims Werner is happy at Leipzig – but with that release clause in place, they will surely expect some offers this summer.

“We hear these reports all the time,” said Mintzlaff. “Someone makes something up, and everyone else copies it. Werner is happy here and wants to play the rest of the season,” he added.