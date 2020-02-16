Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

CEO comments on £50m striker amid Liverpool move rumours

Olly Dawes
Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull GmbH Global Head of Soccer prior to the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park on December 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have been strongly linked with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull GmbH Global Head of Soccer prior to the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park on December 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany.

Liverpool are closing in on an unbeaten league season, with the Premier League title set to join the Champions League and World Club Cup in the trophy cabinet.

The Reds have a devastating front three in Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, but Jurgen Klopp may look for more firepower this summer.

The Daily Mail claim that Liverpool have told Borussia Dortmund they want to sign winger Jadon Sancho this summer, whilst there's another Bundesliga attacker being linked.

 

Bild recently suggested that Liverpool are keen to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner this summer, given that he has a €60million (£50million) release clause in his contract.

Werner has smashed 20 goals and six assists in 22 Bundesliga games this season, whilst he's added another three goals and one assist in six Champions League games.

The 23-year-old will be wanted by many big clubs around Europe, but seeing him add even more blistering pace to the Liverpool attack would make Klopp's men even scarier.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on February 09, 2020 in Munich, Germany.

Now, RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has played down the rumours, telling Transfermarkt that rumours like these pop up about Werner all the time.

Mintzlaff feels that the rumours are just snowballing without much substance, and claims Werner is happy at Leipzig – but with that release clause in place, they will surely expect some offers this summer.

“We hear these reports all the time,” said Mintzlaff. “Someone makes something up, and everyone else copies it. Werner is happy here and wants to play the rest of the season,” he added.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Timo Werner of RB Leipzig controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on February 9, 2020 in Munich, Germany.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch