Celtic legend David Provan thinks Steven Gerrard has given up on Rangers title challenge

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 10 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



David Provan has written in The Scottish Sun that Rangers will not beat Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title this season.

The Celtic legend believes that Steven Gerrard’s side’s chances of winning the league title are over.

The Gers are second in the league table at the moment with 60 points from 25 matches, as many as 10 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic, who have played 26 games.

Provan has suggested that both Rangers manager Gerrard and Celtic boss Neil Lennon know the title race is over, but will not say it in public.

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: “On full-time at Rugby Park, Gerrard had the look of a man who knew their latest capitulation was beyond repair. He’s been around long enough to know the party is over.

“While you won’t hear Gerrard or Neil Lennon admit nine in a row is a done deal, the engraver can start any time.”

Title race over?

Even if Rangers win their game in hand, the Gers will still be seven points behind Celtic in second place.

That is quite a gap considering that Celtic are in brilliant form at the moment and do not lose games too often.

However, there are still Old Firm derbies to play, and Rangers will have to pick up maximum points from those games.

While Celtic will face Aberdeen away from home in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, Rangers will take on Livingston at Ibrox.