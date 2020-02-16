Quick links

Celtic legend David Provan thinks Steven Gerrard has given up on Rangers title challenge

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 10 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

David Provan has written in The Scottish Sun that Rangers will not beat Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title this season.

The Celtic legend believes that Steven Gerrard’s side’s chances of winning the league title are over.

The Gers are second in the league table at the moment with 60 points from 25 matches, as many as 10 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic, who have played 26 games.

 

Provan has suggested that both Rangers manager Gerrard and Celtic boss Neil Lennon know the title race is over, but will not say it in public.

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: “On full-time at Rugby Park, Gerrard had the look of a man who knew their latest capitulation was beyond repair. He’s been around long enough to know the party is over.

“While you won’t hear Gerrard or Neil Lennon admit nine in a row is a done deal, the engraver can start any time.”

Neil Lennon, Interim manager of Celtic applauds his team during of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Title race over?

Even if Rangers win their game in hand, the Gers will still be seven points behind Celtic in second place.

That is quite a gap considering that Celtic are in brilliant form at the moment and do not lose games too often.

However, there are still Old Firm derbies to play, and Rangers will have to pick up maximum points from those games.

While Celtic will face Aberdeen away from home in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, Rangers will take on Livingston at Ibrox.

Neil Lennon, Interim manager of Celtic looks on ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

