'Bang, a moment of quality': £10m long-term Celtic target raves about Hoops player

The Celtic-linked player knows first-hand that he'll have to keep a watchful eye on Odsonne Edouard.

Scott McKenna is well aware that he'll have to be switched on for 90 minutes against Celtic today.

The Hoops go to Pittodrie this morning in the knowledge that victory will give them a 13-point cushion over Rangers - who'll have two games in hand - in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Celtic have been utterly relentless since getting back from the winter break and the Dons - and McKenna - know just how frightening they can be.

Back in October, Neil Lennon's side won 4-0 at Pittodrie and all four goals came in a ruthless first-half showing.

McKenna has the unenviable job of marking the in-form French hitman, who has 20 league goals to his name this season.

And the Celtic-linked centre-back knows that if he gives Edouard an inch, he can punish him and Aberdeen.

He told The Scottish Sun: "It only takes one person to be off it or out of position and Celtic will punish you. Edouard just floats about. You aren’t always aware of him doing much but then bang, a moment of quality, and he is away from you and has punished you."

On a personal level, McKenna will want to play as well as possible.

The Scotland international was the subject of two failed bids from the Bhoys - once in 2018 [The Scottish Sun] and another nine months ago, when the Dons held out for £10 million [BBC Sport].

Of course, even a clean sheet is hardly going to convince Lennon to sign him in the summer, but it wouldn't do any harm.