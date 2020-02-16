Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith provides update on Tyrone Mings after Spurs absence

Tom Thorogood
Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings missed the recent defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Dean Smith Manager of Aston Villa during the FA Cup Third Round match between Aston Villa and Swansea City at Villa Park on January 05, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith told the club’s official website that defender Tyrone Mings has tonsillitis and expects him to recover for next week.

Mings was absent for Villa’s 3-2 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Villans missed his leadership and calmness at the back, with Bjorn Engels making a key error which led to Spurs’ last-minute winner.

Speaking to reporters, Smith says he hoped Mings would be able to play.

“He came in yesterday morning and wasn’t feeling well. I thought he’d be ok to play so I didn’t name the team until I found out how he was today. We think he’s got tonsillitis, so we’ll get him rested and back ready for next weekend,” Smith explained.

 

Mings has been a key player for Villa this season. The former Bournemouth man has started 21 Premier League games and scored in the vital 2-1 win over Watford last month.

In his absence, Villa look shaky and weaker at defending set-pieces.

Villa will be desperate to have him back next week as the Midlands side travel to take on a Southampton side who aren’t out of danger yet.

Only six points separates Southampton and Villa. A win at St. Mary’s could drag the Saints back into the relegation fight.

Villa’s defeat to Spurs, meanwhile, leaves them in 17th in the Premier League table, one point above West Ham United and Watford.

Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa and Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham United at Villa Park on September 16, 2019 in Birmingham,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch