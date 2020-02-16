Aston Villa boss Dean Smith provides update on Tyrone Mings after Spurs absence

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings missed the recent defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith told the club’s official website that defender Tyrone Mings has tonsillitis and expects him to recover for next week.

Mings was absent for Villa’s 3-2 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Villans missed his leadership and calmness at the back, with Bjorn Engels making a key error which led to Spurs’ last-minute winner.

Speaking to reporters, Smith says he hoped Mings would be able to play.

“He came in yesterday morning and wasn’t feeling well. I thought he’d be ok to play so I didn’t name the team until I found out how he was today. We think he’s got tonsillitis, so we’ll get him rested and back ready for next weekend,” Smith explained.

Mings has been a key player for Villa this season. The former Bournemouth man has started 21 Premier League games and scored in the vital 2-1 win over Watford last month.

In his absence, Villa look shaky and weaker at defending set-pieces.

Villa will be desperate to have him back next week as the Midlands side travel to take on a Southampton side who aren’t out of danger yet.

Only six points separates Southampton and Villa. A win at St. Mary’s could drag the Saints back into the relegation fight.

Villa’s defeat to Spurs, meanwhile, leaves them in 17th in the Premier League table, one point above West Ham United and Watford.