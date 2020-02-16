Arteta may already have Tierney replacement if Arsenal sell him to Leicester

The Arsenal left-back is being linked with a move to Brendan Rodgers's Leicester City.

If rumours are believed, Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers wants to reunite with former Celtic defender Kieran Tierney by signing him from Arsenal.

Tierney only left the Hoops to join Arsenal in a £25 million deal last summer but it's been an injury-hit first season in North London for the 22-year-old.

The Scotland international suffered a shoulder injury in December and was subsequently ruled out until March.

According to 90 Min, Rodgers, who won seven trophies for Celtic with Tierney as a first-team regular, wants him at The King Power Stadium this summer incase Ben Chilwell leaves.

And could Bukayo Saka be his long-term replacement at the Emirates if - and it's a big if - Arsenal do sell?

Saka has been operating as a makeshift left-back in recent months due to Tierney and Sead Kolasinac's absence - and he has done very well.

In fact, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said in January that he feels that the 18-year-old could have a long-term future in that role [Football London], by virtue of how well he adapted.

Nobody is saying that Saka is as good of a left-back as Tierney is right now, but he's still a teenager and there is undeniable potential there, evident by the fact he's been linked with a move to Liverpool [The Daily Mail].

Kolasinac is fit again and if Arteta plays Saka ahead of him for today's visit of Newcastle United then that'll speak volumes for how high the Spaniard rates him.