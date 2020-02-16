Quick links

Agent claims talks are underway to sign reported £33m Aston Villa target Milot Rashica

Tom Thorogood
Milot Rashica of Bremen runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and SC Paderborn 07 at Wohninvest Weserstadion on December 08, 2019 in Bremen, Germany.
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa have been linked with Werder Bremen’s Milot Rashica.

Milot Rashica of Bremen scores the opening goal during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Augsburg at Weserstadion on February 10, 2019 in Bremen, Germany.

The agent of reported Aston Villa target Milot Rashica claims talks have begun with interested clubs over a potential summer move, En24.News report.

Villa were on the lookout for extra firepower during the January transfer window.

Dean Smith’s side managed to secure a deal for Mbwana Samatta from Genk. However, Wesley’s injury still left them looking to add further options.

A report in Kreis Zeitung claimed Villa identified Milot Rashica as an option.

 

The 23-year-old forward has been in superb form for Werder Bremen this season. He has posted seven goals and three assists in 18 Bundesliga starts.

Kreis Zeitung claim Werder Bremen are seeking around £33 million for him.

His agent, Altin Lala, has since confirmed he has held talks over a summer move.

“You have to be prepared, prepared for all scenarios. There are interested clubs and conversations have begun. I do not name any names,” he explained.

EN24 claim Borussia Dortmund are among those looking at the player, while leaders Bayern Munich are also monitoring his progress.

Rashica, a Kosovo international, is predominantly a wide player but he can also operate through the middle.

Villa may keep an eye on him over the remainder of the season but it’s likely they would face heavy competition for his signature this summer.

Milot Rashica (C) of Bremen celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Augsburg at Weserstadion on February 10, 2019 in Bremen, Germany.

