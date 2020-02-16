'A shock to his system': Beckford claims Leeds regular hasn't been up to the standards

Leeds United snapped Helder Costa up from Wolverhampton Wanderers during the summer transfer window.

Jermaine Beckford has claimed that Helder Costa has found his move to Leeds 'a bit of a shock to his system' as he thinks he hasn't lived up to expectations this season.

Speaking to Weekend Sports Breakfast on TalkSport (15/02/2020 at 9:30 am), Beckford thinks that Leeds will start to see the best of Costa 'in these coming weeks', but did make it clear that he hasn't been up to the standards expected of him.

"It's a difficult one," Beckford told TalkSport. "Because the price tag is quite a big price tag, especially for the Championship, but that's weighing on not just his mind but everyone else's minds.

"For a player that costs upward of £10 million. I think your expectations levels are pretty high. I just think he has just come to terms that playing for Leeds is not like playing for anybody else. Week in, week out, you are going to be judged on your appearances and performances.

"To fit in a Bielsa side that is tough in itself. I have been to the training ground a couple of times and watched them train and the level of intensity they train at is ridiculous. I think it was a bit of a shock to his system. I think we'll start to see the best of him in the coming weeks. But I agree, I don't think he has been quite up to standards yet."

Costa moved to Leeds during the summer transfer window when he made a switch from Premier League side Wolves.

The versatile attacker has previous experience of earning promotion to the Premier League when he won the Championship under Nuno Espirito Santo's services a couple of seasons back.

But the form he showcased at Molineux, he simply hasn't been able to display at Elland Road, and he has been more off than on during this campaign.

But on his day, he can still be a threat to opposition teams, as he simply needs some confidence in his legs and needs to put in the displays like the one he put in yesterday.

Even though Costa didn't get on the scoresheet, he produced one of his best performances in a Whites shirt as Marcelo Bielsa's side recorded all three points against Bristol City.