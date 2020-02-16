£1m star can't stop scoring since Rangers boss axed him last month

Quick links

Jamie Murphy of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers has found the net again for his loan club.

Jamie Murphy is sending big messages to Rangers boss Steven Gerrard almost everytime he plays for his loan club.

Gerrard deemed the 30-year-old winger surplus to requirements in Glasgow last month and loaned him out to Burton Albion.

Murphy had barely kicked a ball for Rangers this season, clocking a disappointing 52 minutes across all competitions.

But he's definitely making up for lost time down South.

 

On Saturday, the Scotland international scored his side's opening and only goal in a 4-1 defeat away to Ipswich Town.

In doing so, the Rangers-mad attacker now has four goals in six outings for the League One club.

It might only be League One, but the former Brighton winger is, when fit, a wonderful talent and it makes you wonder whether Gerrard should've kept him.

He might not play regularly ahead of Ryan Kent, but there's certainly an argument to be made that he would've been more use to the Ibrox boss than Jordan Jones or Brandon Barker for instance.

Murphy, a £1 million signing in 2018 [The Daily Mail], is a big fan of Rangers and, with another 18 months on his contract, he'll be determined to keep proving a point to Gerrard in a bid to fight his way into contention next term.

