£11m striker scores stunner, shows what Rangers are missing after last-gasp Ibrox move collapsed

Rangers missed out on a deal for Matej Vydra on deadline.

Rangers take on Livingston at Ibrox today, as their rescheduled game from Saturday is set to be played 24 hours late.

Steven Gerrard will be desperate for a victory after a patchy start to 2020, with Wednesday's 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock leaving Rangers' title hopes in tatters.

The Gers will hope to bounce back today, but they need their attacking players to recapture their form – and seeing a deadline day target thrive on Saturday won't have helped the mood.

On the final day of the January transfer window, the Glasgow Evening Times reported that Burnley striker Matej Vydra was set for a move to Ibrox.

Signed by Burnley for £11million in 2018, this looked to be a superb signing for Rangers; Vydra can not only score but also create, and wants to be playing ahead of Euro 2020.

However, no move to Glasgow materialised, with agent Ondrej Chovanec telling Sport24 that Rangers and Aston Villa put forward bids for Vydra, but Burnley ended up rejecting them.

On Saturday, Vydra was given a rare chance to shine for Burnley. The 27-year-old was given just his seventh league appearance of the season as Burnley took on Southampton, and boy did he take his chance.

The ball from Hendrick

The chest control

The thumping finish



That is a brilliant goal from Matej Vydra and Burnley have the lead! pic.twitter.com/tD5qPcUT05 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 15, 2020

With the game at 1-1, Vydra collected a long pass from Jeff Hendrick on his chest, beat one defender and then smashed a superb strike into the roof of the net to win the game 2-1.

Burnley will now hope to see Vydra do this more often, but Rangers will be sick to have missed out, as this was the kind of moment of individual magic that the Gers have been lacking so far in 2020.