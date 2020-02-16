Quick links

Celtic

Some Celtic fans react to £10m loanee's performance

Fraser Forster of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League Group stage match SS Lazio v Celtic Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 7, 2019
The Celtic goalkeeper had a mixed game at Pittodrie today.

Celtic have moved 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Neil Lennon's side narrowly beat Aberdeen 2-1 at Pittodrie to enhance their lead over second-placed Rangers, though the Ibrox outfit have two games in hand as of right now.

Kristoffer Ajer fired Celtic into a slender lead on 81 minutes after Callum McGregor's first-half opener was cancelled out by Ashton Taylor shortly before the half-hour mark.

It was a good win by the Hoops and in difficult conditions, as goalkeeper Fraser Forster found out.

 

With Storm Dennis raging up North, the Celtic stopper's long balls were rarely reaching its target, with his all-round distribution somewhat questionable throughout the game.

In addition to that, the Southampton-owned star's decision making didn't go down that well with some fans of the Parkhead club.

Quite a few supporters found certain things wrong with Forster's performance and here's their reaction on Twitter:

Forster, a £10 million signing by the Saints from Celtic in 2014 [The Scottish Sun], has been a revelation since returning to Parkhead on loan.

As far as stopping shots go - and penalties - he is probably the best in Scotland and distribution issues or not, the supporters would love to see him stay in the long term.

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster of England directs his defence during the International Friendly match between Scotland and England at Celtic Park Stadium on November 18, 2014 in Glasgow,...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

