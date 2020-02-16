Some Celtic fans react to £10m loanee's performance

The Celtic goalkeeper had a mixed game at Pittodrie today.

Celtic have moved 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Neil Lennon's side narrowly beat Aberdeen 2-1 at Pittodrie to enhance their lead over second-placed Rangers, though the Ibrox outfit have two games in hand as of right now.

Kristoffer Ajer fired Celtic into a slender lead on 81 minutes after Callum McGregor's first-half opener was cancelled out by Ashton Taylor shortly before the half-hour mark.

It was a good win by the Hoops and in difficult conditions, as goalkeeper Fraser Forster found out.

With Storm Dennis raging up North, the Celtic stopper's long balls were rarely reaching its target, with his all-round distribution somewhat questionable throughout the game.

In addition to that, the Southampton-owned star's decision making didn't go down that well with some fans of the Parkhead club.

Quite a few supporters found certain things wrong with Forster's performance and here's their reaction on Twitter:

Fraser Forster’s distribution is honking. Also for such a big guy he’s horrendous at coming for high balls.



Andrew Dallas been the worst performer on the park are you watching @ScottishFA — TAL_Fanzine (@TAL_Fanzine) February 16, 2020

The refusal to use tactics really showing today. From players running forward and randomly stopping to Forster's blind thumps up the field — C67 (@Cr02887062) February 16, 2020

Why can fraser forster, all 6 foot 40 of him, not catch a cross ball and ease the pressure on defence. Why does he have to punch it?! — MickyMick (@roartym) February 16, 2020

Forster has to come and pluck that. He's a fantastic keeper but he should leave his line at times and command his box better. — Ped (@BigBuck_78) February 16, 2020

Is forster unable to catch a ball — Robert Craig (@rabcraig1962) February 16, 2020

Forster needs tae start coming off his line — Gry️‍ (@upye88) February 16, 2020

Not the first time Forster gas stupidly played that long ball to left back. Crazy in these conditions. Just hands them possession — Victor McGuiness (@ColonialBhoy) February 16, 2020

Forster tries to bullet a forty yard pass to full back with wind behind him....out for a throw....easy pass to centre back ten yards in front of him. — Electronic Tims (@ETimsNet) February 16, 2020

often suspect decision making — jonnybhoy (@jonnybhoyabides) February 16, 2020

Everything looked good until Aberdeen got a goal. Forster needs to chill with the long ball until the game is under control again. — Mark’s House CSC (@OhEidirsceol) February 16, 2020

Forster, a £10 million signing by the Saints from Celtic in 2014 [The Scottish Sun], has been a revelation since returning to Parkhead on loan.

As far as stopping shots go - and penalties - he is probably the best in Scotland and distribution issues or not, the supporters would love to see him stay in the long term.