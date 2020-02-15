Who narrates Call the Midwife? Voice behind the show is a very famous actress!

Call the Midwife was nominated for 'Best Drama' at the 2020 National Television Awards - so who's the voice behind the show?

Based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, Call the Midwife tells the stories of a group of nurse midwives living in London's East End in the late 1950's and early 60's.

English screenwriter and playwright Heidi Thomas created the series which has been running since January 2012. Eight years and nine series later and the BBC show is still very much loved by viewers.

The series 9 cast is made up of Helen George, Jennifer Kirby, Linda Bassett, Judy Parfitt, Annabelle Apsion, Cliff Parisi, Miriam Margolyes and more.

The voiceover of the show is certainly recognisable, so let's take a look at who narrates Call the Midwife.

Who narrates Call the Midwife?

Call the Midwife has been narrated by Vanessa Redgrave CBE since the show first started in 2012.

Vanessa narrates the BBC show as "older Jenny" - an older version of one the series' main characters Jennifer 'Jenny' Worth.

Jenny Worth was played by actress Jessica Raine from series 1 to 3 of Call the Midwife. The reason behind the character's exit from the show was that she moved on to a new job as a nurse in a Marie Curie cancer hospice, she also went off to start a new life with her husband, Phillip Worth.

Vanessa's other works

As well as providing the recognisable voiceover for Call the Midwife, Vanessa has had a lengthy career in acting on-stage and on-screen.

She was born in Blackheath, London in 1937 making her 83 in 2020. One of Vanessa's first moves into the acting scene involved her playing Rosalind in 1961 Shakespeare comedy As You Like It.

Atonement (2007), The Butler (2013), Murder on the Orient Express (1974), Mary, Queen of Scots (1971) are just some of the films Vanessa has appeared in.

She's gained many awards over the course of her career including an Academy Award, a BAFTA, two Emmy Awards and more.

As well as being recognised as one of the best actresses going, Vanessa is very much into political activism.

Is Vanessa Redgrave married?

Yes. Vanessa is married. She first married English filmmaker Tony Richardson in 1962 however the pair divorced five years later in 1967.

Today she's married to Italian actor Franco Nero. The pair tied the knot in 2006 and are still together today.

Vanessa had three children, two daughters Natasha and Joely Richardson and a son, Carlo Gabriel Nero.

Tragically, in 2009, Vanessa's daughter, Natasha, passed away at the age of 45 after sustaining severe head injuries in a skiing accident in Canada.

