'Unbelievably bad': Lee Johnson reacts to incident during Leeds match

The Bristol City boss was fuming over one decision during the defeat at Leeds United.

Lee Johnson has claimed that it was an 'unbelievably bad' decision by referee Tim Robinson to not award Bristol City a penalty during this afternoon's defeat at Leeds United.

A first-half goal from Luke Ayling was enough to give Leeds only their second league win of 2020.

But the former City right-back was a touch fortunate not to concede a penalty early in the second half when television replays indicated that the ball struck the 28-year-old's hand.

Despite frantic appeals - including from an irate Johnson on the touchline - Robinson failed to point to the spot.

And although the Robins boss admits that Leeds were the better side, he believes that it was a blatant foul by Ayling on that occasion.

He said afterwards, as quoted by Leeds Live: "Unbelievably bad decision by the referee on the penalty.

"All the press and fans watching that will see it. Again, not discrediting Leeds because they were very good, but a decision like that changes momentum. Referee has to get that right."

It probably was a penalty but Leeds are due some good luck. They've had enough bad luck in recent months with injuries and missed opportunities up front that they were owed some good fortune eventually.

The win keeps Marcelo Bielsa's side second and, with Fulham losing at home to Barnsley, the Elland Road side have their three-point cushion back - and superior goal difference.

This is exactly what United have needed following a horrendous few weeks and hopefully from here they can kick on but, with their erratic form, no supporter will back it.