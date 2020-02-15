Tottenham Hotspur reportedly open talks to sign Altay Bayindir after Jose Mourinho approval

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

According to Fanatik, Tottenham Hotspur are starting talks to sign highly-rated Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Current Spurs number one Hugo Lloris has returned from an elbow injury but at 33, the club will need to plot his long-term replacement.

Bayindir has been enjoying a terrific campaign at Fenerbahce after signing him last summer.

Fotospor claim Premier League surprise package Sheffield United are also keen on the player. The Blades could see him as an ideal replacement for loanee Dean Henderson. Fenerbahce, however, rate their shot-stoper at £12.5 million.

Tottenham have Paulo Gazzaniga as current back-up to Lloris. The 28-year-old has a contract until 2022 and has shown his capabilities in 17 Premier League matches this season.

Bayindir, however, has an abundance of potential.

The 21-year-old stands at 6ft 6inch. He has six caps at U21 level and has started 22 top-flight matches for Fenerbahce as they chase a European finish.

The report adds that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has given his approval to sign Bayindir while Hertha Berlin are also said to be monitoring his progress.

Former Spurs director of football Damien Comolli held a similar position at Fenerbahce before resigning from his role in January. Perhaps he could have alerted his former club to the young shot-stopper’s form this season.