Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly open talks to sign Altay Bayindir after Jose Mourinho approval

Tom Thorogood
Altay Bayindir (98) of Fenerbahce celebrates after a goal during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

goalkeeper Altay Bayindir of Fenerbahce SK during the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig match between Galatasaray SK and Fenerbahce AS at the Turk Telekom Arena on September 28, 2019 in...

According to Fanatik, Tottenham Hotspur are starting talks to sign highly-rated Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Current Spurs number one Hugo Lloris has returned from an elbow injury but at 33, the club will need to plot his long-term replacement.

Bayindir has been enjoying a terrific campaign at Fenerbahce after signing him last summer.

Fotospor claim Premier League surprise package Sheffield United are also keen on the player. The Blades could see him as an ideal replacement for loanee Dean Henderson. Fenerbahce, however, rate their shot-stoper at £12.5 million.

Tottenham have Paulo Gazzaniga as current back-up to Lloris. The 28-year-old has a contract until 2022 and has shown his capabilities in 17 Premier League matches this season.

 

Bayindir, however, has an abundance of potential.

The 21-year-old stands at 6ft 6inch. He has six caps at U21 level and has started 22 top-flight matches for Fenerbahce as they chase a European finish.

The report adds that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has given his approval to sign Bayindir while Hertha Berlin are also said to be monitoring his progress.

Former Spurs director of football Damien Comolli held a similar position at Fenerbahce before resigning from his role in January. Perhaps he could have alerted his former club to the young shot-stopper’s form this season.

Goal keeper Altay Bayindir (R) of Fenerbahce in action during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Aytemiz Alanyaspor at the Ulker Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch